× Former employee, mother say girl’s bruise wasn’t only problem at St. George child care facility

ST. GEORGE, Utah — After several red flags caused a woman to question her children’s safety at a child care facility in St. George, she immediately withdrew her children and is warning other parents to do the same. However, despite her insistence, as well as concerns expressed by other parents and a former employee, authorities have been unable to substantiate the claims that the day care poses a threat to children, St. George News reported.

One of the biggest warning signs for Jeanetta Dockstader, a mother from St. George, was the appearance of some bruises on her 3-year-old daughter’s arm that she said resulted from an incident at Little Harvard Academy, a child care facility near downtown St. George.

Little Harvard’s Facebook page highlights smiling children participating in activities like field trips to a bowling alley or getting visits from Smokey Bear, and there haven’t been any official findings of violations by the Department of Health.

However, Dockstader said her children and the children of other mothers with whom she’s spoken were at risk of harm at the day care center.

Read the full story from the St. George News here.