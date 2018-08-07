× Former child star best known as Goldberg from ‘Mighty Ducks’ arrested for public intoxication

OROVILLE, Calif. – The actor best known for his role as Mighty Ducks goalie “Goldberg” was booked for public intoxication over the weekend in northern California.

Shaun Weiss, now 38, looks nothing like the exuberant goaltender he played in the trilogy of 90s Disney sports movies.

According to TMZ, police arrested Weiss around 1 a.m. Saturday and took him to jail. He was let go with no charges filed and without being cited.

