Alleged armed robbery suspect from Utah captured in Wyoming, stolen vehicle recovered

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. – A suspect wanted in connection to an armed Robbery in Utah was arrested Tuesday morning in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, at about 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy was notified that a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with Utah license plates was in the area.

The vehicle was equipped with an onboard tracking device which assisted deputies in locating it, Lowell wrote in a statement.

The deputy and other Rock Springs police officers stopped the Traverse and arrested the driver, identified as Brandon Mendoza, 46, of Sparks, Nevada.

“Mendoza initially failed to comply with instructions to get out of the vehicle, but did so when a county canine deputy at the scene was readied for deployment,” Lowell wrote.

Lowell said officers in Wyoming were working with authorities in Utah as the investigation into the alleged armed robbery continued.

“Mendoza remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center in Rock Springs pending an initial court appearance,” Lowell said.