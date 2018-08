× 2.9-magnitude earthquake hits outside of Fillmore

FILLMORE, Utah — A small earthquake struck Utah near the Fillmore area early Tuesday morning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck shortly after 4 a.m., about 26 miles west-southwest of Fillmore in Millard County.

Earthquakes of a magnitude less than 3.5 do not generally cause damage or injuries.