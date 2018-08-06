× Wildfire smoke contributing to yellow air quality in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several counties in Utah are experiencing yellow air days in terms of particulate matter Monday, and environmental officials say smoke from wildfires is contributing to the issue.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s air monitoring page, the following counties are experiencing yellow air quality for particulate matter as of 8 a.m. Monday:

Box Elder

Cache

Davis

Duchesne

Salt Lake

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Weber

The DEQ has added a notice about wildfire smoke to their monitoring page, saying that smoke from the various wildfires around the state could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas.

If smoke becomes thick, the DEQ advises those with heart or respiratory issues to reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

Current conditions for your area are available at air.Utah.gov.