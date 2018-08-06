× Victim who drowned while trying to retrieve anchor in Lake Powell identified

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah – The name of a 47-year-old victim who reportedly drowned in Lake Powell was released Monday.

According to officials with the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Mark Messer of Cedar City drowned on July 25 while attempting to retrieve a boat anchor in 10 feet of water, approximately 30 feet from the shore.

Officials said Messer was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface after attempting to retrieve the anchor. Family members tried to rescue Messer by diving into the water but were unsuccessful.

“During the initial response, National Park Service rangers retrieved the anchor line and discovered the victim entangled in the line,” a press release stated.

Resuscitation efforts began immediately and continued as Messer was transported to a hospital in Page, Ariz. where he was declared dead.