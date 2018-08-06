× Utah theater puts ‘Wild West’ spin on a Shakespeare classic

IVINS, Utah — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta is putting a Wild West twist on the treasured classic “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare. The play will have multiple showings this Thursday-Saturday in Ivins, St. George News reports.

Combining the talents of professional artists, local favorites and student actors, this production features a vibrant fusion of storytelling that is guaranteed to please audiences and leave them rolling in the aisles with laughter. Shakespeare’s beloved characters, Beatrice and Benedick, match wits in a Wild West adaptation of the hit romantic comedy.

The project, conceived by Rich Hill and Zac Trotter, theater teachers at Hurricane and Cedar high schools, respectively, wanted to find a way to utilize the great skills and strong talent found right here in Southern Utah. With their students in mind, the production provided the opportunity for recently graduated high school students to gain additional experience and “a leg up” as they head into their college and career endeavors.