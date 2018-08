Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tracy Aviary has three new flamingo chicks.

All have hatched within the past few weeks, and on August 11 the aviary will begin taking suggestions for names for the three birds. The voting will take place online.

In this week’s Uniquely Utah, Fox 13’s Todd Tanner gives us a sneak peek at the chicks, and a look back at the aviary's most famous flamingo and escapee: Pink Floyd.