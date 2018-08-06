× Officer hospitalized after suspect flees, resists arrest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A police officer was taken to a hospital early Monday morning after a foot pursuit and altercation with a suspect.

Lt. Zayas with Salt Lake City Police said they were looking for a suspect in connection with domestic violence when an officer spotted a man who matched the description near 100 South and 500 West.

A foot pursuit ensued and police say the man resisted arrest, during the course of which the officer was injured.

Police say the suspect was not the person they were seeking in connection with domestic violence, but the suspect did have existing felony warrants. His identity has not yet been released.

Zayas said the extent of the officer’s injuries weren’t fully clear Monday morning, as the officer was still in the hospital around 6:30 a.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.