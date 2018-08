Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is national root beer float day and A&W Root Beer is celebrating with free root beer floats. You can get one free small root beer float while supplies last at any A&W restaurant. Scott Brown has been with A&W Root Beer for almost 40 years and remembers his first root beer float as a kid. A& W is also supporting veterans by accepting donations to DAV- Disabled American Veterans. To donate, go to: rootbeerfloatday.com

Find a location near you at: awrestaurants.com