Missing man from Kanab found dead

KANAB, Utah – Dispatch for Kane County confirmed Monday that a missing Kanab man has been found dead.

Devun Hansen, who was described as being in his early 20s, was reported missing last week.

Details regarding how Hansen was believed to have died were not known at the time of this report.

Prior to Hansen going missing, his friends told police that he was with them playing video games and watching Youtube videos, the St. George News reported.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.