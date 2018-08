× Blown transformer ignites field fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A field fire ignited in West Valley City early Monday after a power transformer blew.

The fire broke out in the area of 2400 West and Parkway Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Fire crews responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which dispatchers said was sparked by a blown power transformer.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.