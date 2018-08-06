× 2-year-old boy victim of unattended death in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – A toddler died in Duchesne County Sunday in what authorities are calling an unattended death.

According to a press release made by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home north of Roosevelt at 8 a.m. Sunday on the report of an unresponsive child.

“When deputies arrived, they determined that the 2-year-old boy was deceased,” the press release said.

The boy’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“We extend our condolences to all those affected by the boy’s death,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.