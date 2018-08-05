× Utah County Sheriff shuts down ‘rave’ in woods Saturday night

UTAH COUNTY – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office shut down a large party, or “rave” above Silver Lake Flat Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Sheriff’s Office, the party was promoted on Facebook, and there were around 100 people in attendance when officers showed up.

“We call this kind of party a rave,” Cannon wrote in a Tweet. “20+ Officers & Deputies arrived when only 100 or so people were there. Had about 10 drug and alcohol violations already. Shut it down early.”

Details regarding the charges those who were arrested may face were unknown at the time of this report.