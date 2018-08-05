Small plane involved in ‘hard landing’ in Utah County town of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Utah — A small plane was involved in a “hard landing” in the town of Fairfield in Utah County Sunday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the small aircraft was apparently forced to make the hard landing at 1100 North 18150 West in Fairfield, where the Camp Floyd State Park and Museum are located.

Sgt. Cannon says there were no injuries, and isn’t sure yet if there was one or two occupants on the plane.

He describes the aircraft as an experimental aircraft, but not an ultralight.

The plane went down in an open field, and the landowner, the occupant or occupants on the plane and investigators are on scene now.

Photos tweeted by Sgt. Cannon shows the words “Sky Jeep” and “experimental” on the plane.