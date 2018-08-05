× Provo man arrested, held at gunpoint after allegedly pulling hatchet out during fight

PROVO, Utah – A Provo man was arrested Saturday after allegedly pulling a hatchet out of the back of his van during an altercation, which led to him being held at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff, the victim of the assault stated that 55-year-old Galen Williams pulled too far into a crosswalk with his van, and heated words were exchanged.

Williams allegedly pulled into a parking lot to confront the victim, but the victim’s father ran over and pushed the door to the car shut, the probable cause statement said. Williams then allegedly punched the victim’s father in the face and drove to a different part of the parking lot.

“There was video camera showing (Williams) had gotten out of his van and walked to the back of the van,” police said. “I could see (Williams) pulling out a hatchet out of the back of his van.”

The probable cause statement said that the victim’s father ran to his truck, and Williams got back into his van. The father allegedly took out a gun and held Williams at gunpoint until police arrived.

Williams was booked into the Utah County Jail for one count of assault and one count of aggravated assault.