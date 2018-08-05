× Police: Baby boy dies after being spotted by tourists, pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A baby boy died after he was pulled from the water near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said and PIX 11 reported.

Tourists from Oklahoma saw the baby around 4 p.m. and Monte Campbell went into the water to get him, his wife told Pix 11.

“You could see its little legs just floating and his head was in the water,” Diana Campbell said. “My husband was like ‘I have to go in.’”

Monte Campbell waded into the water and used a stick to assist him in reaching the baby, then did CPR until officers arrived, Campbell said.

The baby was rushed to the hospital where he died.

#NYPD Harbor is on scene canvassing in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge in regards to a baby that was found in the water. Searching for any additional victims. If anyone has information on the baby please call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/6y1rxJN7Rr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 5, 2018

Anyone with information on the baby to call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS.