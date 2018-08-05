× Fatal motorcycle accident in Orem

OREM, Utah — A 20-year-old man from Saudi Arabia was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Orem.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. near 300 South State Street.

Investigators say two motorcyclists were speeding on State Street and one of the bikes crashed into a Ford Expedition that was in the process of turning left at 300 South.

Other than releasing the man’s age and country of origin, police have not released any more information about the man who died.