× Coal Hollow Fire burns 200 acres near SR-6 in Utah County

PRICE, Utah – Crews are working to get the Coal Hollow fire under control after it began burning in Utah County on Saturday.

According to officials with the Manti-La Sal National Forest, the fire has burned about 200 acres and is burning through mixed conifer, pinion-juniper, Gamble oak and other brush.

“The fire is extremely smoky, which can hamper fire fighters on the ground and air support,” the National Forest wrote in a press release Sunday.

An air tanker was deployed and was dropping fire retardant in an attempt to keep the fire from growing, the National Forest said.

Some structures in the Dairy Hollow area were reportedly threatened by the fire.

No closures or evacuations were ordered, though drivers in the area were asked to use caution and “avoid distraction caused by fire activity.”

“Everyone is reminded that there are fire restrictions in place on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Campfires are limited to fire rings constructed by the Forest Service at developed recreation sites like campgrounds and picnic areas,” the National Forest wrote. “Stoves with an on/off switch that use liquid fuel are allowed on the Forest.”