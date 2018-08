SPANISH FORK, Utah — Vandals have damaged restroom facilities at Dry Canyon east of Spanish Fork.

Photos of the damagedĀ toilet and other facilities were posted on the Facebook page of the U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The photos show damage that took place at the restroom located in the Pleasant Grove Ranger District.

If you have any information regarding this vandalism, call the Ranger District at 801-785-3563.