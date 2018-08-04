× Tests on mosquito confirms West Nile Virus in Logan City

LOGAN, Utah — West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Logan.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Logan City Mosquito Abatement has been notified by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that one recent mosquito sample tested positive West Nile Virus.

The mosquito trap where West Nile was confirmed was located in the area of 1700 North 1200 West in Logan.

To protect you and your family, the following is recommended:

• The Use of mosquito repellent with DEET, Permethrin, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.

• Drain standing water in yards. Old tires that collect water inside serve as incubators for mosquito larva. Other examples could include potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.

• Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.

• Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

• Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.

• Keep weeds and tall grass cut short. Adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.