Teenage boy missing from trail in Grand County has been found and is in good condition.

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A Boy Scout who went missing in Grand County Friday was located Saturday morning.

Kyler Wood was located by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The boy appears to be in good condition and was flown to the command post on Gemini Bridge Road.

He will be checked out by emergency medical personnel as a precaution.

The 15-year-old boy was reported as missing in that area around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He had been seen mountain biking in the area about 45 minutes before he was reported as missing.