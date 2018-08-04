President Trump goes after Lebron James, CNN’s Don Lemon on twitter; Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell calls the president ‘insecure’

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is defending NBA great, Lebron James from what he calls “stupid tweets” from President Donald Trump.

James appeared on CNN Monday in an interview with Don Lemon which was re-aired Friday night.

James addressed several topics during the interview including a reference to NFL player Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protests during the national anthem to protest police treatment of African Americans, launched an NFL movement.

James also referred to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who said he wouldn’t visit the White House after his team won the championship, prompting the president to disinvite the team.

“I can’t sit back and say nothing,” James said in his interview with Lemon.

Friday night, the president tweeted his displeasure about both men.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” he tweeted. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” The president finished his tweet by adding, “I like Mike,” in an apparent reference to former NBA great, Michael Jordan.

James has been critical of the president and his administration in the past, and his dislike of CNN has been well established.

Mitchell whose twitter handle is @spidamitchell weighed in by tweeting, “A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better.”

The All-Rookie First Team member and defending slam dunk champion went on to tweet, “I’m just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking its okay … forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids our future.”