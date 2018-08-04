× MISSING: Police ask for public’s aid in search for missing Utah man

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man reported missing out of Kanab and are asking for the public’s help in finding him, the St. George News reported.

Devun Hansen, who is described as being in his early 20s, was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Kanab City Police officer Richard Raddatz said Friday.

Friends of Hansen told police everything appeared to be fine leading up to the man’s disappearance. Prior to going missing, he and others were playing video games and watching YouTube videos, Raddatz said. After that, Hansen vanished.

“It’s almost as if he walked out of his apartment and left everything behind,” Raddatz said.

