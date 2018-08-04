× Life Flight called after ‘major accident’ in Heber

HEBER, Utah – Police urged the public to avoid Highway 40 in Heber Saturday afternoon after a “major accident” resulted in a medical helicopter being called.

“Please us prevent any further accidents and avoid the area,” the Heber City Police Department wrote in a statement.

Details regarding the nature of the accident were unknown at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and additional details will be posted as they become available.