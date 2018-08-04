Grass fire sparked at shooting range in Weber County

Posted 4:32 pm, August 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:04PM, August 4, 2018

FILE: Firefighter

WEBER COUNTY, Utah – Crews with The Weber Fire District battled a grass fire Saturday afternoon that appeared to be caused by a bullet ricocheting off a rock.

The fire was sparked at the Avon Gun Range, the Weber Fire District said in a tweet.

Details regarding how rapidly the fire was growing were not available at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.