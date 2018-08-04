Grass fire sparked at shooting range in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah – Crews with The Weber Fire District battled a grass fire Saturday afternoon that appeared to be caused by a bullet ricocheting off a rock.
The fire was sparked at the Avon Gun Range, the Weber Fire District said in a tweet.
Details regarding how rapidly the fire was growing were not available at the time of this report.
This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
41.260264 -111.952249