SALT LAKE CITY — Deena Marie Manzanares joined Dora Scheidell and Brek Bolton Saturday morning on Good Day Utah for her weekly “Deena on the Scene” segments.

She has a lot of ideas about fun things to do this weekend.

In her first segment, she talked about the Parade of Homes in West Jordan and the 4th annual Ogden Pride Festival.

In her second segment, Deena highlighted a Butterfly Release in Sandy and the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival.

