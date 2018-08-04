August is Pacific Island Heritage Month

August is known as Pacific Island Heritage Month. Throughout the month of August, there are several festivals happening including the 3rd Annual Pacific Heritage Festival on Aug 4th from 4-10 pm. This festival is a fundraiser for travel and learning programs at Pacific Heritage Academy. Students travel to Idaho- Craters of the Moon, San Rafael Swell, Yellowstone and Hawaii to study.
Aug 4th from 4-10pm
1755 W. 1100N. Salt Lake City
There will be delicious food vendors, various Polynesian groups, and vocal artists. This event is free for everyone. More info at pacificheritagefestival.weebly.com