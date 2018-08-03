West Jordan Police seek help identifying package theft suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Police in West Jordan are investigating a series of package thefts that may be related.

Several videos show packages being stolen from homes in West Jordan, and the suspect in each video matches a similar description.

Police say while they have three such videos, several other residents who do not have cameras were also victimized.

The victims included a resident who had placed a care package for a soldier on an overseas deployment on their porch for pickup.

"We're talking about multiple packages, but there's several hundred dollars worth of stuff taken," said Sgt. JC Holt of the West Jordan Police Department.

Police say they are working to identify the woman or women who appear in these videos, and they ask anyone who recognizes the suspect(s) to contact them.