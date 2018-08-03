× Water shut off in pats of Moab as crews working to repair ‘major water line break’

MOAB, Utah — Moab City Police say some residents and businesses are without water service Friday due to a “major water line break.”

According to Moab Police, the water will be shut off all day Friday along 100 West from 100 North to 400 North, and residents and businesses on adjacent streets may also be affected.

Police say crews are currently working to repair the line and restore service.

There is a major water line break in #Moab. Please see attached photo for information. Thank you to the crews working to resolve the issue and restore water service to our citizens. pic.twitter.com/zu9GyESZBq — Moab City Police (@moabpolice) August 3, 2018

