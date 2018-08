Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 13's Scott McKane recaps a few outstanding criminal cases that may be just a few good tips away from being solved: an arson investigation in Brigham City, a theft in St. George and another theft in Utah County.

Know anything about these crimes? Police would love to hear from you.

Brigham City Tips: 435-723-1244

St. George Tips: 435-688-8477

Lone Peak Police Tips: 801-756-9800