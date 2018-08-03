Utah filmgoers ponder MoviePass’ future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass promised a movie a day for the same price as a movie a month.

The offer was especially attractive to Utahns, says the Salt Lake Tribune's digital culture reporter Sean P. Means.

"People in Utah have a higher per capita average going to the movies than any other state in the country," Means said.

It's easy to see the potential pitfalls in a business plan that offers so much for so little, and those pitfalls turned into a gaping chasm in the last eight days.

We talked with Means about the MoviePass problems.

