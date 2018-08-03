× Two killed, two injured after pickup truck collides with group of motorcycles near Kanab

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a pickup truck and a group riding on motorcycles in Kane County Thursday.

Sgt. Lamar Heaton of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Highway 89 in Kane County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Heaton said a group of about eight people riding on motorcycles were traveling on Highway 89 when a member realized they had left their bag at a restaurant in Kanab.

The man slowed and stopped, and several members of the group also stopped.

A pickup truck traveling behind the group was not able to stop in time and struck four of the motorcycles.

One person was killed at the scene and a second later died at a hospital. A third person was flown to a hospital while the fourth suffered minor injuries.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.