Summer Margherita Pizza

Dough

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour plus extra for shaping

1 cup cake flour

1 1/4 teaspoons instant yeast

2 teaspoons of sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup water, heated to 110 degrees

Pizza

1 can roasted tomatoes or your favorite tomato sauce

½ cup fresh basil

10 ounces fresh mozzarella cut into ½ inch squares

12 mini heirloom tomatoes sliced in half

2 tablespoons balsamic reduction

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

Directions

1. Combine the dry dough ingredients (flour, sugar, salt, yeast) in a mixer.

2. Using the dough hook, mix the dry ingredients on medium speed and slowly add warm water at around 110ºF until a ball forms without sticking to the sides. If the dough is too sticky, add flour, if it’s too crumbly, add a little water.

3. Transfer dough to counter and lightly knead by hand into a smooth round ball. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough inside and cover with greased plastic wrap. Let rise at room temperature for about an hour.

4. Heat oven to 500ºF and preheat the baking stone inside for 20 minutes.

5. Remove the preheated stone from the oven and lightly dust with flour. Lightly flour your hands as well and place the dough on the stone.

6. To stretch the dough, lightly push the dough from the center working your way out, using your fingertips. As you move closer to the outside, use the edge of the dough to extend the circle. Remember the baking stone is very hot and be careful not to get burned.

7. Once the dough is stretched and covers the pizza stone, lightly sauce the dough. Cover the entire pizza leaving about 1/2 inch of crust. Add cubed mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil evenly distributed throughout the pizza. Finish with salt, pepper and a little olive oil.

8. Bake the entire pizza for 8-10 minutes at 500ºF, until the crust is light brown and the entire pizza can slide on the stone.

9. Remove from oven and let rest before slicing. Enjoy.

