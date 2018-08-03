Stevens-Henager College talks about their blended education program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Juhlin, President of Stevens-Henager College, tells us about their blended education program which offers a personalized learning experience. Eric says the blended learning model is very successful for working adults because it gives them the flexibility to take classes online or in person, depending on what suits them best. They are also affiliated with Independence University - one of the fastest growing online colleges in the US. You can receive an Associates, Bachelors and Masters degree with Stevens-Henager College and an Associates degree can be achieved in just 20 months.

Stevens-Henager College is a non-profit organization that awarded over $3 million in grants and scholarships in 2017 alone. Grants and scholarships are available now for the remainder of 2018! For more information go to: stevens-henager.edu or call: (801) 736-8432