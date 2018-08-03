SLCPD investigating rash of car burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Tatum Wetzel went to pull out of her driveway Thursday morning when she heard a sudden ‘crunch.’

“I heard something weird under my tires and looked back to see my back window was smashed open,” Wetzel said.

Surveillance video from down the street shows two alleged thieves in a Ford F-150 driving down the street and periodically stopping to look into cars with flashlights. Then, it appears they break through the windows to get in.

“I had two bags of work tools that were taken,” Wetzel said of her beauty supplies which total around $1,000.

It’s not the first time thieves have hit the area either.

“It’s a constant problem in our neighborhood right now,” she added. “there’s some cars down the street that got hit and one guy’s car got hit three times.”

Salt Lake City Police encourage people to exercise common sense when it comes to locking up expenses belongings. Either keep valuables out of eye sight or take them in your home altogether instead.