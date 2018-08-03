Residents perplexed as dozens of goats mysteriously descend on Boise neighborhood

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

By Steve Bartel, KIVI/KSAW

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of apparently hungry goats mysteriously showed up in a west Boise neighborhood Friday morning, and promptly began devouring residents’ lawns and shrubs.

Joe Parris with KTVB posted video of the scene.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

According to an Ada County dispatch supervisor, a call came in about 7 a.m. regarding several dozen goats in the neighborhood of Sunnybrook and Summerwind Drives, near the intersection of Five and Ustick Roads.

Animal Control officers initially responded to the scene, but soon found that there were too many goats to handle. So a company called We Rent Goats were called in to round up the animals.

Initial reports say the goats were grazing in a nearby field and somehow got loose.

