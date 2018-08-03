Park City curates creativity at Kimball Arts Festival this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Kimball Arts Festival is underway in Park City Friday, and the festivities continue through Sunday.

Fox 13's Big Budah was enjoying the sights and sounds of the festival Friday morning, and he spoke with several of the artists showcasing their work. See the videos above for those interviews.

Fox 13 News will have a tent on Main Street Friday night and all day Saturday. We'd love to see you there! Be sure to stop by and meet our Fox 13 family.

The Kimball Arts Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Park City. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Visit the festival's website to buy tickets and for more information about the activities and events on offer.