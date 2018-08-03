× ‘Goring Fire’ spreads to 5,000 acres, forces closure along I-84 in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire that ignited Friday has forced officials to close a long section of I-84 in Box Elder County Friday night.

I-84 from is closed between mile post 7, near Snowville, and mile post 39, near Tremonton.

An update from the National Interagency Fire Center said the fire has spread to 5,000 acres as of 8:24 Friday night.

A spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands said the fire is threatening a handful of homes, but no evacuations are in place.

The fire was caused by lightning.

