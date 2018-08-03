Las Vegas shooting survivor from Utah reacts as investigation ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah – For the past ten months, many victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas have waited for the answer to a single question: "Why?"

But as police wrapped up their investigation Friday, that question was never answered.

“It’s hard, and I don’t know that it brings any comfort or closure,” said Amy Beckstead, a survivor.

Beckstead and her sister-in-law attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival last October. She was about 15 feet from the stage when bullets started flying.

“I still think about it every day,” she admitted.

The two managed to escape the venue physical unharmed, but mentally, she’s dealt with the ramifications every day. She said one of the biggest challenges was the celebrations last month.

“I mean you have fireworks every where and it’s not a big deal if you know to anticipate them, but when all of a sudden they go off, it’s definitely a trigger,” she said.

Beckstead admits she went back and forth on whether knowing ‘why’ was so important. The fact that investigators weren’t able to answer that didn’t surprise her.

“I think we have all the answers we are going to get,” she said. “I have to take comfort that he’s not here anymore, and he’s going to have to answer for what he did to the people he hurt.”

Beckstead she finds comfort and closure by just continuing to move forward, living a normal, eventful life. She said she went to a concert with her two kids in February and is considering going back to Vegas for the anniversary of the event.

“I have a lot of anxiety of going, but at the same time, I wonder if I’m going to regret not going.”