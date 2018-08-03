How to Tell a Story that People Will Actually Listen To

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a tradition as old as speech itself, but modern humans often struggle telling a good story!

Miles Maynes comes to our rescue today, telling us the dos and don'ts of telling a story.

Have the confidence to share a story!

Know your last line before you tell your story, so you know what the story is about and where it is going.

Add the "why" behind your actions in the story. People want to hear your motivations.

Include how you or the other characters were feeling in the story. We start to understand ourselves and our own emotions when we hear how others feel in certain situations, and how they experience and interpret life.

It's clear to see Maynes is passionate about spreading the art of storytelling. He says stories are essential to connecting people to themselves, and also joining folks together to form communities.

You can try out one of your stories at the upcoming Summer Storytelling Nights event. This free, casual gathering, organized by Maynes and a group of friends, allows people to share and listen to stories in a comfortable setting.

Summer Storytelling Nights

Sunday, Aug. 5 at 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. at Canyon Rim Park. 3100 S. 2900 E. in Salt Lake City. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.