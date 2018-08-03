Happy Camper Deli is the best sandwich you’ll have all day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marc, owner and operator of Happy Camper Deli, is showing us why they make the "Best Sandwich You'll Have All Day!" Happy Camper Deli is a specialty sandwich shop built from a re-purposed 1968 horse trailer. And NO...they do not serve horse! Nothing is prepackaged and nearly all their ingredients are from local sources. They make every sandwich, custom, to your own liking, like their best seller the "Turkey Bacon Ranch". They are vegetarian and vegan friendly and have "Meatless Monday's" where they offer a new meatless option.

Happy Camper Deli offers catering services and food truck services daily. Marc makes Raquel Horton their famous "Thanksgiving Leftover" sandwich and she agrees it's the best sandwich she's had all day! For more information go to: HappyCamperDeli.com or call 801-918-0094