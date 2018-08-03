× Goose Creek Fire 70% contained

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — A wildfire stretching across part of the Utah-Nevada border is now 70 percent contained, and firefighting crews expect it to be fully contained by Wednesday.

The Goose Creek Fire has burned nearly 124,000 acres on a combination of Bureau of Land Management, state and privately-owned lands.

“The most active area continues to be the southwestern flank of the fire between Silver Creek south to Jackson Creek. The fire has been advancing in this area and resources, both dozers and crews, have been working to complete and prepare lines that will be used during a planned burning operation,” an update from the Bureau of Land Management said.

Crews are continuing to provide for public safety and structure protection for the communities of Etna and Grouse Creek in Utah, along with several local ranches, the update said.

The fire is anticipated to spread toward Crittenden Reservoir, which is about 6.5 miles west of the Utah-Nevada border, close to the wildfire’s southwestern containment line.

The Goose Creek Fire started on Thursday, July 26 around 5 p.m., and BLM lists its cause as lightning/natural.