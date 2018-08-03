Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Logan's Newest Cupcake Shop is Giving Away Kitchen-Aid Appliances!

Utahn Matt Weston and his three daughters just opened a location of Gigi's Cupcakes in Logan, and they're celebrating by giving away appliances!

You can enter to win one of five Kitchen-Aid appliances, including a pink, 5-quart mixer and other prize giveaways at this all-day event:

Grand Opening of Gigi's Cupcakes

Saturday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

975 N. Main St., Suite 120 in Logan

Also enjoy live cooking demos by Matt and his daughters, as they whip up flavors including Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Key Lime Pie. (For the record, Matt doesn't like real Key Lime Pie, but he is obsessed with his cupcake version of the same name!)

You can even meet the head of the company, Gina "Gigi" Butler in-store from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Gigi's Cupcakes not only offers a variety of cupcake flavors and sizes (minis, anyone?), but also cheesecakes, full cakes, signature stuffed cookies, and Aggie Ice Cream.

Not up for a drive to Logan? Mail-order your dessert with Gigi's national shipping!

Visit www.gigiscupcakesusa.com or call 435-752-2233.

Follow Gigi's Cupcakes Logan on Facebook and Instagram for weekly specials & promotions.