Emergency units respond to crash involving UTA bus, SUV in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency units have responded to a crash involving a UTA bus and another vehicle in Salt Lake City Friday.

A photo from the scene shows damage to an SUV and the UTA bus after the impact, and it appears both vehicles sustained damage to their windshields.

Salt Lake City Police confirm the crash occurred in the area of 3rd Avenue and L Street in Salt Lake City. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, and specific details about the cause of the crash are not yet available.

Fox 13 News has reached out to UTA for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.