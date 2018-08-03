× Man shocked, critically injured while trimming tree in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Emergency crews are performing CPR on a man who was shocked while trimming a tree in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Fire confirms units responded to 300 South Elizabeth Street after a man suffered an electric shock. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 12:30 p.m.

The man was part of a work crew and was trimming a tree when he was shocked.

Officials say emergency units are currently on scene and performing CPR.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.