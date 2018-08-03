× ‘Creative journey’ couple builds straw bale earth home in Virgin

VIRGIN, Utah — Standing in pits of mud, hauling straw bales and enduring the heat of a Southern Utah summer while barefoot were all part of one couple’s experience when building a straw bale house, St. George News reports.

For Nick and Kim Phillips, building the house was nothing short of an adventure. What started as inspiration from Earthship houses became a reality when the two bought an acre of land in Virgin and began construction of their very own earth home.

Earth homes come in many different forms. After extensive research, they decided to build their house with straw bales for better insulation and inexpensive materials.

