Chronic Pain? Use Your Own Body to Treat It via Stem Cell Therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you suffer from chronic pain or another chronic condition, you may have tried everything in order to manage your illness. But have you tried stem cell therapy?

Robert Bean, DC, from Utah Pain Relief Institute & My Stem Cell USA came on the show today to explain why he started offering this breakthrough technology in his practice. He said the results are too amazing not to offer it, and that stem cell therapy is only going to grow in popularity.

So what is it, and how does it work? Stem cell therapy is the introduction of new adult stem cells into damaged tissue in order to treat disease or injury. The ability of stem cells to self-renew and give rise to different cells, that can potentially replace diseased and damaged areas in the body, with minimal risk of rejection and side effects.

Utilizing your own body`s naturally occurring stem cells (SVF), they are collected, concentrated and injected into areas of the body that require aggressive healing and repair. Cell therapy is quickly gaining favor in research and treatment around the world.

Stromal vascular fraction (SVF) represents an attractive source of adult stem cells and progenitors, holding great promise for numerous cell therapy approaches. In 2017, it was reported that 1524 patients received autologous SVF following the enzymatic digestion of liposuction fat.

Treatable conditions with stem cell therapy:

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Multiple Sclerosis

Parkinson's Disease

Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion, Head Trauma

Stroke

ALS

Alzheimer's Disease

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Fibromyalgia

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriasis

Crohn's Disease

Irritable Bowel Disease

Type 1 Diabetes

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Polymyalgia Rheumatica

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Sjögren's syndrome

Thyroiditis, Hashimotos

Orthopedic Conditions

Erectile Dysfunction

You can learn more at a free educational seminar on Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Cottonwood. Register by calling 801-327-9336 or on our website: www.mystemcellusa.com

At the seminar, you'll learn how stem cell therapies work to reduce inflammation, decrease pain and regenerate healthy cells to return patients to a healthy state. Find out how the stem cell replacement process works, which conditions it can treat, and the benefits real patients have seen.

You can get a free initial consultation as well as any needed x-rays to determine if you are a good candidate for this therapy. Call 801-327-9336 or click www.mystemcellusa.com.