Authorities say vehicle sparked brush fire in Tollgate Canyon in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Authorities said Friday they have determined a vehicle was the cause of blaze that broke out in Tollgate Canyon in Summit County Monday.

Investigators say the blaze is a “vehicle-caused fire” and they have tracked down the vehicle responsible, but they did not elaborate further.

The Tollgate Canyon Fire broke out Monday just before 2 p.m., and crews from various agencies responded. While no homes were threatened, at least four residences were evacuated along with High West Distillery as a precautionary measure. All evacuees were able to return home Monday night.

As of Friday, authorities say overnight rains have helped extinguish hot spots and now fire wardens are releasing all resources previously engaged in fighting the fire. The Summit County Fire Warden will continue to monitor the fire, which is 90% contained.