A whole skincare routine from your pantry

The Beauty Industry wants you to think that you need a million products for your face but you actually only need a few products from your pantry to complete a full skincare routine! These are some of the products I use daily - not just for cooking and cleaning, but also on my face!

Honey (especially Manuka honey) - This is a great cleanser as honey is antibacterial. The Manuka honey also serves as a sort of face mask, enriching the skin with nutrients and evening skintone.

Baking Soda - This is my exfoliant. I use it after the honey; buffing away dead skin. Baking soda is also antibacterial, so it gets into pores and pulls out toxins. I love to leave a paste of baking soda and water on my nose to get rid of blackheads. It also removes skin irritation.

Apple Cider Vinegar - After cleansing, you want to use a toner. Apple cider vinegar is a wonderful toner, as it balances your skin's pH, meaning your skin won't be too oily or dry after use. ACV is antibacterial, antimicrobial, and also an antioxidant, so it cleans as well as reduces acne and age spots.

Coconut Oil - Feed your skin this nutrient-packed serum as your final moisturizer! Coconut oil is antimicrobial, so it will also cleanse - not block - your pores. It also softens lines and wrinkles. This also works as makeup remover for even tough eye makeup!